Cavaliers' Love out with sore left hip against Sixers
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers
Love went through warmups Saturday before the decision to hold him out was made. He injured the hip Wednesday against Memphis, but played Friday against Indiana, scoring 20 points in 26 minutes.
Love played in Cleveland's first 26 games, averaging 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.
Ante Zizic started at
Cleveland is also playing without Tristan Thompson (strained left calf), Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle), Isaiah Thomas (strained right hip) and Iman Shumpert (left knee surgery).