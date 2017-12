Dortmund slumps to another loss; Bayern 'winter champion'

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund fans are wondering how much longer Peter Bosz can remain as coach after a 2-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday, the side's eighth straight Bundesliga game without a win.

Dortmund, which previously led the league after a brilliant start, hasn't won in the Bundesliga since September and defeat to relegation-threatened Bremen was the side's 10th game without a win in any competition.

Bremen made the better start with chances falling to Max Kruse and Zlatko Junuzovic before Maximilian Eggestein struck in the 26th minute.

Kruse found the German under-21 midfielder on the edge of the penalty area, where Eggestein eluded a Dortmund defender and let fly inside the far post.

Dortmund was struggling to create an attacking threat with moves forward breaking down amid apparent uncertainty, much to home fans' frustration.

They whistled their side off at the break, prompting Bosz to make two substitutions for the second half.

Shinji Kagawa drew a save from Jiri Pavlenka shortly after the break, signalling a change in attitude from the home side, which duly equalized before the hour mark with an own-goal from Philipp Bargfrede under pressure from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But Theodor Gebre Selassie put Bremen back in front minutes later when he was left free to convert a cross from Florian Kainz.

Dortmund, which previously led Bayern Munich by five points, is now 13 points behind the league leaders.

___

WINTER CHAMPION

Arturo Vidal's first-half goal was enough for Bayern to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and claim the unofficial title of "winter champion" as second-place Leipzig was held to a 2-2 draw at home by Mainz.

Frankfurt made a bright start but Vidal broke the deadlock with a header off Joshua Kimmich's fine cross to the far post after Frankfurt only half-cleared a corner in the 20th.

It was the fourth consecutive league game in which Vidal scored, confirming his improved impact since Jupp Heynckes returned as coach. Heynckes, who previously coached Vidal at Bayer Leverkusen, had called on the Chile midfielder to improve his game.

Frankfurt refused to give up and caused problems for the league leaders until Marius Wolf was sent off with just under 20 minutes remaining for a challenge on James Rodriguez. Two minutes later, the Frankfurt midfielder was back on again after referee Harm Osmers consulted video replays and changed his mind. Osmers called Wolf back and showed him a yellow card.

Hamburger SV was held 0-0 at home by Wolfsburg.