Dragic, Johnson lead Heat past Nets in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson each scored 20 points and Miami beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Saturday in the Heat's first game in Mexico in franchise history.

Playing in front of 19,777 fans at raucous Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Dragic was 9 of 19 from the field and had seven rebounds for Miami. The Heat snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 12-13.

James Johnson added 17 points, Justice Winslow had 15 and Kelly Olynyk 11 for Miami. The Heat rallied from two seven-point deficits.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 18 points. Coming off a 100-95 victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday night in the Mexico City opener, the Nets dropped to 10-15.

CLIPPERS 113, WIZARDS 112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, lifting Los Angeles past Washington.

With Bradley Beal guarding him, Williams unleashed the winner from the top of the key, capping a wild final 12 seconds in which both teams traded leads on clutch plays.

After Williams' basket, there was a video review of Beal's potential winning baseline jumper. The referees decided to replay the last 1.1 seconds. Marcin Gortat's jumper bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Williams scored 35 points to lead a dominant bench effort for the Clippers. They snapped a four-game skid, with their reserves outscoring Washington's 59-47.

Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half. Otto Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds.

