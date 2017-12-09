Frankfurt player sent off before ref invites him back

FRANKFURT — Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Marius Wolf had an unusual second chance on Saturday.

Wolf was called back from the changing room to retake his place on the field after being sent off in his team's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Wolf was shown a red card for a challenge on James Rodriguez with just under 20 minutes remaining in the Bundesliga game. He kicked a microphone in frustration as he walked off.

But referee Harm Osmers was prompted to look at the challenge again, and he changed his mind after consulting video replays.

Wolf returned and received a yellow card instead of red, allowing him to continue the game.