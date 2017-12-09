Sports

Friday's Games

NHL

Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 5 New Jersey 3

Vegas 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

Chicago 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Minnesota 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Cleveland 3 Chicago 2

Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1

Providence 4 Hartford 3 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 4

Charlotte 2 WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 2 Springfield 1

Syracuse 5 Binghamton 2

Toronto 3 Laval 1

Texas 5 Bakersfield 2

Tucson 3 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Toronto 116 Memphis 107

Chicago 119 Charlotte 111 (OT)

Denver 103 Orlando 89

Golden State 102 Detroit 98

Indiana 106 Cleveland 102

Milwaukee 109 Dallas 102

Sacramento 116 New Orleans 109 (OT)

San Antonio 105 Boston 102

---

NLL

Buffalo 13 Toronto 9

Colorado 15 Vancouver 8

New England 13 Georgia 11

---

