Hirscher leads Luitz, Pinturault in 1st run of World Cup GS

VAL D'ISERE, France — Marcel Hirscher posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men's World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, positioning himself for a fifth straight win in the discipline.

The six-time overall champion from Austria timed 56.74 seconds in difficult conditions on the Stade Olympique de Bellevarde course to lead Stefan Luitz of Germany by 0.10 and Alexis Pinturault of France by 0.12.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was fourth and had 0.31 to make up in the second run, followed by Mathieu Faivre of France, who was 0.07 further back in fifth.

Overnight snowfall had affected the slope, and organizers lowered the start because of high winds in the upper part of the course, while low clouds hampered visibility.

"They tried everything possible so it's super that we do have a race," Hirscher said. "It was tough to race but that was the same for all. The (time) differences are so small that it feels like we haven't had a first run."

Hirscher, who has recovered from fracturing his left ankle in the off-season , has won all giant slaloms since Pinturault triumphed in Adelboden, Switzerland, in January.

Hirscher can become the first male skier in nearly 37 years to win five consecutive World Cup giant slaloms after Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark last completed the feat in 1981.

With a victory, Hirscher would also join Olympic champion Ted Ligety in second place on the all-time GS winners list with 24 wins, second only to Stenmark's 46.