Joel Embiid out for 76ers against Cavaliers
CLEVELAND — Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid is expected to return Sunday when the Sixers play at New Orleans. He's averaging 23.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in 21 games.
Embiid had surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee in the
Guard T.J. McConnell is also out Saturday night against Cleveland. because of a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. Forward Dario Saric is questionable with a left eye laceration and a corneal abrasion of his right eye.
Forward Trevor Booker, acquired from Brooklyn on Thursday, is available to play.
The Cavaliers' 13-game winning streak was snapped by Indiana on Friday. Cleveland won 113-91 at Philadelphia on Nov. 27.