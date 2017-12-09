MLS Cup winners will share US$275,000 while losing team divides $80,000

TORONTO — The MLS Cup winners get to hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy on Saturday but they will also be able to stash some cash.

Under Major League Soccer's collective bargaining agreement, the Cup winners share US$275,000 while the losers divide $80,000.

That may be what Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco, whose $7.115-million salary this season ranked second only to Orlando star Kaka this season, regularly finds in his couch. But it's welcome coin to players who make the league senior minimum salary of $65,000.

Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders are vying for the title for the second straight year at BMO Field.

The Toronto bonus pool has already been filing up with TFC collecting $130,000 for the Supporters' Shield (rewarding the league's best regular-season record) and $50,000 for the Canadian championship.

In addition, Toronto has earned $150,000 for its 20 regular-season wins (each worth $7,500 under the CBA).

Should Toronto win the Cup, that adds up to $605,000 split among the team.

In comparison, the Houston Astros hit the jackpot for winning the World Series. Major League Baseball rewarded the Astros with $30,420,155.57 from the players' pool, with each full share worth a record $438,901.57.

The Pittsburgh Penguins split some $4.3 million for winning the Stanley Cup last season.

The Boston Globe says each New England Patriot got $107,000 for winning the last Super Bowl. They also picked up $27,000 from the divisional round and $49,000 from the conference round. The Atlanta Falcons earned $53,000 per man as Super Bowl runners-up.

That means the Patriots players earned $183,000 in total post-season bonus money.

Dial it down a notch or 10 for the Toronto Argonauts, who earned a bonus of C$16,000 apiece for winning the Grey Cup. The Calgary Stampeders collected $8,000 each as runners-up.

But the FIFA World Cup may be the big-ticket item when it comes to championship payouts. The governing body of world soccer says the prize money for the 32 participants at the 2018 tournament will total US$400 million.

The winner will get $38 million, the runner-up $28 million and third-place team $24 million. Teams that go three and out in the group stage will go home with $8 million each.

In addition, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs, which will be paid ahead of the competition. This means all teams are guaranteed at least $9.5 million.