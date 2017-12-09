Rochester Knighthawks topple Calgary Roughnecks 17-6 in NLL season opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dan Dawson had three goals and three assists and Joe Resetarits struck twice and added four helpers as the Rochester Knighthawks toppled the Calgary Roughnecks 17-6 on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League season opener for both teams.

Cory Vitarelli, Josh Currier and Kyle Jackson each had a pair of goals for the Knighthawks (1-0), who got singles from Cody Jamieson, Luc Magnan, Ian Llord, Scott Campbell, Dylan Evans and Brad Gillies.

Matt Vinc made 40 saves for the win.

Dan MacRae, Zach Currier, Curtis Manning, Greg Harnett, Holden Cattoni and Riley Loewen scored for the Roughnecks (0-1).