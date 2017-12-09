West Ham derails Chelsea's title hopes with 1-0 upset

LONDON — Chelsea's attempt to defend its Premier League title faltered once again Saturday as a 1-0 defeat at West Ham saw the Blues register a fourth loss of the season.

Chelsea wasted an opportunity to close an 11-point deficit to leader Manchester City, which faces second-place Manchester United on Sunday.

"To talk about a title race after a defeat I think is a bit strange," Conte said. "Especially if this is the fourth defeat in this season in 16 games. When you have this start it's impossible to think you are in the title race."

Marko Arnautovic's early strike was backed up by a resilient defensive display that ended an eight-game winless run for the hosts and provided a first victory under David Moyes.

Third-place Chelsea will be looking over its shoulder after Tottenham thrashed Stoke 5-1 to win for the first time in five league games, with Harry Kane scoring twice.

Burnley won the battle of the top-tier "overachievers" as it beat 10-man Watford 1-0. Crystal Palace extended its unbeaten run at home to five games with a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, but was left disappointed after Christian Benteke — not the team's usual penalty-taker — failed to score with a last-minute spot kick.