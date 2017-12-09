Zuccarello scores 2 to lead Rangers to 5-2 win over Devils

NEW YORK — Mats Zuccarello scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 Saturday night.

Jimmy Vesey, Jesper Fast and Kevin Hayes also scored to help New York win for the 10th time in their last 11 at home. Rick Nash added two assists.

Damon Severson and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which lost its second straight to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Keith Kinkaid finished with 34 saves.

With the Rangers leading 2-0 halfway through the second period, Severson pulled the Devils within one with a slap shot that beat Lundqvist with 6:15 to go.

However, Severson made a costly turnover while New Jersey was on a power play, leading to Zuccarello's short-handed tally less than three minutes later. It gave Zuccarello at least a point in seven of the last nine games.

Zuccarello made it 4-1 when J.T. Miller found the diminutive winger with a cross-ice pass at 6:21 of the third.

Wood scored 13 seconds later to pull the Devils within two goals. Defenceman Will Butcher picked up his 17th assist, good for second in the league amongst all rookies.

Hayes recorded his sixth of the season at 11:59 of the third period when he lifted a backhand past Kinkaid to cap the scoring.

Lundqvist earned his 419th career victory, passing Tony Esposito for the second-most wins by a goalie with one franchise in league history. Former Devils goalie Martin Brodeur holds the record with 688.

Vesey opened the scoring at 6:14 of the first period. The second-year forward has played up-and-down the Rangers' lineup but started the game on the fourth line. Boo Nieves forced a turnover in the offensive zone and then Paul Carey set up Vesey for the opening goal. Carey extended his point streak to four games.

New York doubled its lead when Fast got his seventh at 9:42 of the second. Nash made a brilliant backhand pass and found Fast all alone in the slot.

Shortly before that, Zuccarello saved a goal on the other end of the ice as the Devils came within inches of tying the score. Brian Gibbons' shot got through Lundqvist but Zuccarello was able to swipe the puck out of the crease before it rolled across the goal line.

NOTES: Miller's assist extended his points streak to five games. ... Rangers C Mika Zibanejad missed his fifth consecutive game due to a concussion and has skated on his own three of the previous four days. However, he has not been cleared for practice yet. ... New York scratched D Steven Kampfer. ... The Rangers are 14-5-3 over the last 22 games against the Devils, dating back to March 19, 2013. ... It was the 10th time the Rangers' Kevin Hayes and the Devils' Jimmy Hayes played against each in the NHL. Kevin Hayes has won eight of the 10 meetings against his brother. ... Devils scratched D Dalton Prout, D Steven Santini and F Drew Stafford.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Dallas on Monday night.