Atletico wins 1-0 at Betis to stay in hunt in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain — Saul Niguez scored the only goal as Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0 to keep Diego Simeone's team in the chase for the Spanish league title on Sunday.

Atletico stayed undefeated through 15 rounds and recovered third place ahead of Real Madrid. Atletico trails Barcelona by three points before the leaders visit Villarreal later. Valencia is two points behind Barcelona in second.

Atletico's third straight league win came after it failed to advance to the knockout stages in the Champions League earlier this week.

The victory played out in classic fashion for the team that Simeone has long forged into one of Europe's toughest sides to crack.

The idea was simple: an ironclad defence that only got tighter after Niguez secured the lead.

Host Betis made a promising start by setting a fast tempo and pushing Atletico into its area. But the visitors were comfortable in absorbing the pressure until a well-orchestrated counterattack tilted the contest in their favour .

Diego Godin found Sime Vrsaljko alone on the right flank with a long pass to start the move. The right back quickly fired in a cross for three teammates arriving in the area, with the ball reaching the far post where Niguez slid and tapped it in.

Betis tried to respond after halftime, but goalkeeper Jan Oblak denied the best chance to level in the 60th when he stretched to tip Cristian Tello's powerful strike over the bar.