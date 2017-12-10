Blues place forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve with a right ankle injury, and he will re-evaluated in six weeks.

The Blues made the move Sunday, hours ahead of their game against the Sabres. Schwartz suffered the injury during the Blues' 6-1 win in Detroit on Saturday. He was tied for ninth in the NHL with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) and ranked second with a plus-23 rating through 30 games for the Central Division-leading Blues.