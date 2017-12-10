Canada's Emily Young wins second straight bronze medal at Para-Nordic World Cup

CANMORE, Alta. — Canada's Emily Young captured her second straight bronze medal on Sunday in the women's standing division at the season-opening Para-Nordic World Cup.

The Vancouver native finished the race in 21 minutes 1.7 seconds. Neutral Para Athletes, Ekaterina Rumyantseva (19:44.1) and Anna Milenina (20:07.5), finished first and second, respectively.

"This is my first year starting at the back, hunting people down," said Young, who started second last based on her No. 2 ranking in the field. "It was really cool being out there, reeling people in. It was just like fishing out there."

Young, 24, got past 11 athletes to move into third place.

Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., was fourth in 21:32.6 and Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., finished fifth in 22:18.5.

In the men's standing division, France's Benjamin Daviet won in 22:14.1 while Neutral Para Athletes, Rushan Minnegulov (22:40.9) and Aleksandr Pronkov (22:44.5) were second and third, respectively.