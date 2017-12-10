Crawford makes 31 saves, Blackhawks beat Coyotes 3-1

CHICAGO — Corey Crawford made 31 saves, Artem Anisimov scored with 4:47 left in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Sunday night.

Tommy Wingels and Nick Schmaltz also scored in the third to help Chicago win its second straight after dropping five in a row. Patrick Kane had two assists to run his career total to 781 points, breaking a tie with Doug Wilson for fifth on the franchise scoring list.

Kane found an open Anisimov in the right circle for the centre 's team-high 13th goal, giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. The connection occurred just 1:11 after Anthony Duclair tied it with his seventh goal for Arizona, tipping home Alex Goligoski's pass in front.

Kane then set up Schmaltz with a slick pass with 3:02 left.

Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for Arizona. The Coyotes have lost four straight.

MAPLE LEAFS 1, OILERS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Curtis McElhinney made 41 saves for his first shutout of the season and sixth overall, and Zach Hyman scored in the first minute in Toronto's victory over Edmonton.

McElhinney was making his fifth start of the season, giving starter Frederik Andersen a rest after he played in a 4-3 victory Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Toronto improved to 20-10-1 to move within three points of Tampa Bay for the Eastern Conference lead.

Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves for the Oilers.

It took Toronto only 34 seconds to take the lead. Jake Gardiner's point shot made its way through traffic and was tipped by Hyman past Brossoit on the first shift.

BLUES 3, SABRES 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored at 4:25 of overtime to lift St. Louis past Buffalo.

Brayden Schenn and Paul Stastny also scored, and Joel Edmundson had two assists to help the Blues top the Sabres for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings. Jake Allen made 22 saves.

Evan Rodrigues, in just his third game this season, scored twice for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner made 42 saves. The Sabres have lost six of seven.

___