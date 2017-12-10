Eagles lose Wentz to injury, beat Rams 43-35 to win NFC East

LOS ANGELES — Carson Wentz threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury and Jake Elliott kicked the go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 3:45 left for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 43-35 in a thriller Sunday to clinch the NFC East title.

Two sources familiar with the injury tell The Associated Press that doctors believe Wentz has torn his left anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz needs an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the information.

Wentz was hit hard as he dived into the end zone on a play that was called back because of holding. He stayed in the game and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later to give the Eagles a 31-28 lead.

Nick Foles replaced Wentz on the next drive for Philadelphia (11-2).

The NFC West-leading Rams (9-4) then went up 35-31 on Todd Gurley's second short TD run.

Elliott kicked a 41-yard field goal to pull the Eagles to 35-34. His go-ahead field goal was set up when Chris Long, a second-round draft pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2008, had a strip-sack of Jared Goff, with Rodney McLeod recovering.

Elliott kicked a 54-yarder, but the Eagles got an automatic first down on a personal foul on Aaron Donald. Elliott kicked the winner four plays later.

The game ended on a crazy play, when Philadelphia's Brandon Graham grabbed a lateral by Tavon Austin out of the air on the game's last play and scored what was ruled a 16-yard fumble return.

The Eagles clinched their first division title since 2013.

WENTZ AND GOFF

Goff threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Wentz bounced back from throwing an interception on the game's third play to throw touchdown passes on the Eagles' next three possessions for a 21-7 lead. He threw a 5-yarder to tight end Brent Celek and a beautifully threaded 20-yarder to Trey Burton in the first quarter, and then another nicely thrown scoring pass to Burton in the second quarter, this one for 11 yards.

HISTORY

This game marked just the eighth time in the Super Bowl era that quarterbacks taken No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the same draft squared off. Goff was the first pick overall in 2016, followed by Wentz. The No. 1 pick is now 5-3 in such matchups.

MOMENTUM SWING

The Rams scored twice in a span of less than two minutes early in the third quarter to take a 28-24 lead. The big momentum swing came when Blake Countess returned a blocked punt 16 yards for a touchdown. The punt was blocked by Michael Thomas, and the ball bounced right to Countess in stride.

Earlier, Goff capped the opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins.

INJURIES

Eagles: Aside from Wentz, starting tight end Zach Ertz missed the game with a concussion.

Rams: CB Kayvon Webster, who intercepted Wentz on the game's third play, was taken off the field on a cart with an ankle injury late in the first quarter and didn't return. Tackle Andrew Whitworth also suffered an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Eagles: At New York Giants on Sunday.

Rams: At Seattle on Sunday.

