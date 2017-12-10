Giroud earns Arsenal a point in 1-1 draw at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Olivier Giroud headed in an 88th-minute equalizer to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The France international, on as a second-half substitute, glanced home Alexis Sanchez's left-wing cross as Arsenal's late pressure told at St. Mary's Stadium.

It was Giroud's 17th goal as a substitute, matching the Premier League record he now jointly holds with former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Charlie Austin gave Southampton the lead in the third minute for the striker's fourth goal in his last three starts.