Lindsey Vonn withdraws from World Cup race due to injury

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn will not start Sunday in a World Cup super-G, one day after injuring her back in a race.

"Unfortunately I will not be able to race today," Vonn wrote on her Twitter account 45 minutes before the scheduled start.

"I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics," said the American star, who won the downhill title at the 2010 Vancouver Games but missed the 2014 Sochi Games due to injury.

Vonn jarred her back Saturday early in a World Cup super-G on the same St. Moritz course, and completed the race in obvious pain in 24th place.

Late Saturday on Twitter, she described the injury as "an acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction," though she did not need an MRI.

Vonn added Sunday: "I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February."

The Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea are staged Feb. 9-25.