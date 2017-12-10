New Zealand 96-2 at lunch on day 3, 2nd test vs West Indies

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten half century as New Zealand led the West Indies by 248 runs at lunch Monday with eight second-innings wickets remaining on the third day of the second cricket test.

The West Indies had resumed at 215-8 in reply to New Zealand's 373 and lasted only 17 minutes and 2.5 overs before being dismissed for 221, conceding a 152-run first-innings lead.

At lunch New Zealand was 96-2 with Williamson on 54 not out and Ross Taylor unbeaten on 14.

The West Indies bowlers dismissed the New Zealand openers relatively quickly in one of their strongest openings of the two-test series so far. Jeet Raval was out for 4 in the eighth over, with the total at 11, and Tom Latham followed for 22, at 42-2, in the 16th over.

But Williamson was batting fluently in a partnership with Taylor for the third wicket when lunch was taken. Williamson's 26th half century in tests came from 54 balls with eight boundaries.

Earlier Raval, who top-scored with 84 in New Zealand's first innings, was out cheaply, though he batted for 35 minutes for his four runs.

He sought to pull the first delivery of Miguel Cummins' first over of the day and found the ball too close to him, succeeding in only in fending the ball back to the bowler.

Latham had batted 78 minutes and begun to look comfortable when he played around his pad to a straight ball from allrounder Raymon Reifer which struck him low on the pad on the line of middle stump.

Williamson passed his previous best score of the series — 43 in the first innings — as New Zealand steadily tightened its grip on the match. The home team leads the series 1-0 after winning the first test in Wellington by an innings and 57 runs.