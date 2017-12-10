Sports

Saturday's Games

MLS Cup Final

Toronto 2 Seattle 0

---

NHL

Edmonton 6 Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 3

San Jose 5 Ottawa 0

Calgary 4 Vancouver 2

St. Louis 6 Detroit 1

Colorado 7 Florida 3

Columbus 1 Arizona 0

Boston 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 2

Vegas 5 Dallas 3

Los Angeles 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Laval 2

Milwaukee 4 Manitoba 3 (SO)

Syracuse 6 Belleville 0

Chicago 3 Cleveland 0

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Rockford 7 Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 7 Binghamton 1

Providence 3 Utica 2 (OT)

Hartford 3 Rochester 2 (SO)

San Diego 4 Iowa 3 (OT)

San Antonio 5 Bakersfield 2

Texas 4 Ontario 2

Stockton 5 Tucson 2

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 113 Washington 112

Miami 101 Brooklyn 89

L.A. Lakers 110 Charlotte 99

Atlanta 117 Orlando 110

Chicago 104 New York 102

Cleveland 105 Philadelphia 98

Milwaukee 117 Utah 100

Oklahoma City 102 Memphis 101 (OT)

San Antonio 104 Phoenix 101

Houston 124 Portland 117

---

NLL

Rochester 17 Calgary 6

---

