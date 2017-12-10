Sri Lanka wins toss and elects to field in 1st ODI vs India

DHARAMSALA, India — Sri Lanka won the toss on Sunday and decided to field in the first of three one-day internationals against India, which is playing without regular captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli decided not to play in the 50-over series and a three-match Twenty20 series to follow for personal reasons, choosing to rest ahead of the tour to South Africa.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in his absence. Shreyas Iyer has been given his maiden ODI cap and will bat at No. 3 in Kohli's absence.

Sri Lanka has made wholesale changes: Upul Tharanga was replaced by Thisara Perera as the ODI captain.

And test captain Dinesh Chandimal was not included in the squad for this series despite scoring 164 in the recent Delhi test.

India won the three-test series 1-0.

Earlier, local officials moved up the start time by several hours to avoid expected heavy dew conditions in the evening.

___

Lineups:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.