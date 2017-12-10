The Latest: AP counts 5 NFL players protesting during anthem

The Latest on Week 14 of the NFL season: (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The Associated Press counted five NFL players protesting during the national anthem of the league's early games Sunday.

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch sat as usual in Kansas City.

In Houston, San Francisco's Eli Harold, Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin all kneeled during the anthem. In New York, Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeled before playing the Cowboys.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters usually stays off the field during the anthem, but he is suspended for Kansas City's game with Oakland.

In Cincinnati, a majority of the Bears and Bengals linked arms on either sideline.

If anyone protested during the Colts-Bills, near white-out conditions from snow made it nearly impossible to see.

The Chiefs snapped an eight-game streak without a touchdown on the ground when rookie Kareem Hunt plowed in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter against Oakland.

Kansas City thought it had scored when Travis Kelce took a nifty screen pass to the goal line, but the call of a touchdown was overturned after a video review.

It was the first touchdown rushing for Kansas City since Week 3 against the Chargers, when Hunt scored on a long run late in the game.

— AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

1:40 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are taking their time whenever they have the ball.

Each team has a possession apiece in a 3-3 game. The Cowboys had the ball for 16 plays, 73 yards and 7 minutes, 46 seconds. The Giants followed with 17 plays, 62 yards and 9:24.

The best thing for TV viewers? Long commercial breaks.

1:28 p.m.

Josh Gordon has his first touchdown in nearly four years.

Cleveland's troubled wide receiver, who recently returned after being suspended for two seasons, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against Green Bay. It was Gordon's first TD since December 2013. The 26-year-old played his first game since 2014 last week.

The winless Browns are hoping Gordon can stay sober and resurrect his Pro Bowl career. He caught a 38-yard pass on Cleveland's first play from scrimmage .

— AP Sports Writer Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

As many as five playoff berths can be locked up Sunday, and New England can clinch before taking the field Monday night.

A Buffalo loss or tie against the Colts on Sunday clinches the AFC East for the Patriots, while New England can clinch Monday night by beating Miami if the Bills win.

Pittsburgh clinches a berth with a Buffalo loss or tie, though the Steelers need to tie or beat Baltimore to win the AFC North.

Philadelphia could clinch the NFC East if Dallas ties or loses to the Giants before the Eagles take the field in Los Angeles.

Minnesota can win the NFC North by beating Carolina or if Detroit and Green Bay both tie.

Even the Jaguars could clinch a berth with a win and other help.

