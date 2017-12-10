Trubisky, Howard lead Bears over hapless Bengals 33-7
CINCINNATI — Rookie Mitchell Trubisky threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his best showing yet, and the Chicago Bears ended a five-game losing streak by routing the
Jordan Howard ran for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Bears (4-9) dominated a matchup of the NFL's worst
The Bengals (5-8) were coming off a 23-20 loss to the Steelers on Monday night that crushed their playoff hopes and gutted their
The Bears piled up a season-high 482 yards against a unit missing starting cornerbacks Adam "Pacman" Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick as well as linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil.
It was Cincinnati's worst home drubbing since a 34-3 loss to Baltimore in 2008. Many of the 52,002 fans headed for the exits early in the fourth quarter.
Everyone in the NFL's lowest-ranked
Andy Dalton was picked off for the first time since Oct. 22 in Pittsburgh, ending his career-best streak of 193 attempts without an interception. The interception set up Trubisky's 1-yard touchdown pass that put the Bears in control 26-7 early in the fourth quarter, their biggest lead of the season.
INJURIES
Bears: Right guard Kyle Long went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but the Bears' offensive line had its way as Chicago piled up 29 first downs, more than double Cincinnati's total.
Bengals: Running back Joe Mixon was inactive because of a concussion suffered on Monday night. Giovani Bernard carried 11 times for 62 yards as Cincinnati's
UP NEXT
The Bears play at Detroit on Saturday. They lost to the Lions 27-24 on Nov. 19.
The Bengals play at Minnesota on Sunday, facing former defensive
