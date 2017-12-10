Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Grizzlies in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Russell Westbrook overcame a poor shooting night, recording a triple-double, including two game-clinching free throws with 5.2 seconds left in overtime to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 102-101 on Saturday night.

Westbrook, who was 7 of 29 from the field and missed 11 of his 12 3-point attempts, added 14 assists and 11 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams led the Thunder with 21 points and nine rebounds each, while Alex Abrines, starting for the injured Paul George, added a career-high 20 points, converting five 3-pointers, also a career-best.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Marc Gasol finished with 22 points. Ben McLemore contributed 17 points as the Grizzlies lost their third straight and 14 of the last 15.

Memphis led by as many as 20 in the first half.

The teams were tied at 92 at the end of regulation after Westbrook's 3-point attempt at the horn was blocked by Andrew Harrison.

Memphis held a 101-98 lead after Evans' 3-pointer with 1:03 left in the extra period. The scored stayed there until a drive by Westbrook with 13.8 seconds left.

JaMychal Green missed two free throws, setting the stage for Westbrook's winning free throws.

Memphis could not get a shot off before the horn sounded because of sound defence by the Thunder.

As they did in Friday night's loss to Toronto, the Grizzlies started out shooting well, keeping it above 50 per cent . And, like the game with the Raptors, Memphis crafted a big lead, reaching 20 points before carrying a 57-46 lead into the break.

TIP-INS

Thunder: George did not play because of a right calf injury. Abrines started his second game of the season. . Adams has reached double figures in five straight games.

Grizzlies: F Chandler Parsons did not play, resting on the second night of a back-to-back. . Memphis, which lost to Toronto on Friday night, wrapped up the second of six back-to-backs this month. . The 20-point lead in the first half with the largest lead of the season for Memphis. . Memphis scored nine points in the third quarter, a season-low for any period.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Face Charlotte at home on Monday.

Grizzlies: Play their third home game in four days when the Miami Heat visit on Monday

___