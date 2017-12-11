8 finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award announced

NEW YORK — Veterans Joe Thomas, Antonio Gates and Vernon Davis are among eight finalist for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Also announced Monday as finalists are Luke Kuechly, Haloti Ngata, Joe Staley, Josh McCown and Alex Smith.

The award, recognizes those who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship: fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The award was created in 2014 in honour of the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

Staley (2015 and 2016), Smith (2014) and Kuechly (2015) have been finalists in the past.

A panel of former players selected the eight finalists from the 32 team nominees. The panel is comprised of Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.

