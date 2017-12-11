Argos acquire quarterback Franklin from Eskimos for offensive lineman Woods

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have acquired quarterback James Franklin and a third-round selection in the 2018 CFL Draft from the Edmonton Eskimos in exchange for Canadian offensive lineman Mason Woods.

Franklin has made 12 appearances over three seasons in Edmonton, completing 116-of-176 pass attempts for 1,449 yards, 12 touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 145 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.