Bills coach McDermott encouraged by medical reports on QBs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills coach Sean McDermott is encouraged by the initial medical reports on his injured quarterbacks to feel confident Buffalo won't have to add a player before hosting Miami this weekend.

McDermott did not go into further detail, a day after the Bills (7-6) beat Indianapolis 13-7 in overtime to stay in the AFC playoff picture.

Rookie Nathan Peterman is in the NFL's concussion protocol after being dazed while making a headfirst dive in the third quarter against the Colts. Peterman started in place of Tyrod Taylor, who bruised his left knee in a 23-3 loss to New England a week earlier.

Third-stringer Joe Webb finished the game in place of Peterman.

McDermott says Taylor showed signs of making progress over the past few days after practicing on a limited basis last week.

