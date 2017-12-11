Del Rio still steamed after Raiders fall flat in loss at KC

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Coach Jack Del Rio was still steamed a day after the Oakland Raiders fell flat in a division showdown at Kansas City that left their dwindling playoff hopes on life support.

He had good reason.

With first-place in the AFC West on the line, the Raiders took more than 51 minutes to score, didn't force a punt or turnover until midway through the third quarter and were completely outclassed in a 26-15 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

"As players and coaches, we are as frustrated and (angry) about what occurred yesterday as you can be, as anybody out there is," Del Rio said Monday. "Losing a game like that hurts. There are no words that I can say here today that are going to take away that pain or make those that care about the Raiders feel better. I'm really not going to try. We have to coach it better. We have to execute it better. We're tied together, players and coaches."

Now instead of being in control of the division, the Raiders (6-7) will likely need to win their final three games and get some help if they want to make it back to the playoffs for a second straight season. Oakland hosts Dallas on Sunday night before finishing the season with road games at Philadelphia and at the first-place Chargers.

Despite coming into the season as a contender to win the AFC, the Raiders have given little indication this season of being able to put it together for three straight strong performances down the stretch.

Since opening the year with wins over Tennessee and the New York Jets, Oakland has lost seven of 11 games and only posted back-to-back wins when the Raiders beat backup quarterbacks Paxton Lynch of Denver and Geno Smith of the Giants leading to a move into a tie for first place heading into the Chiefs game.

But with so much on the line, they showed little urgency on either side of the ball and fell behind 26-0 before a fruitless late rally made the final score a bit more respectable.

Former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, who called the game on CBS, called the performance "embarrassing" on the "NFL Monday QB" show on CBS Sports Network.

"I mean they didn't even get off of the bus," Gannon said. "That game was over at the half. It's beyond me how you could be unprepared for essentially what was a playoff game. They had the chance to be at the top of the division. They laid a big goose egg. Derek Carr was terrible. They didn't run the football. They weren't good on defence . The coaching was bad. It's inexcusable to me."

With receiver Amari Cooper slowed early by a sprained left ankle that he re-injured in the second quarter to knock him out of the game and the Chiefs focusing their defence on Michael Crabtree, Carr took few deep shots early against a secondary that has struggled of late and was missing top cornerback Marcus Peters.

Carr threw for just 69 yards the first three quarters before padding his stats late with two TD drives.

"There have been many examples throughout this season where we have not played boldly to go make the plays," Del Rio said. "I would really like to see that. Because at the end of the day, if you kind of go halfway, it's not good enough anyway. So, I'd love to see us just let it rip, OK? And go play. Talked about hair on fire, talked about that kind of effort and energy, playing fast, that's what I believe in, and I'd love to see it more often."

___