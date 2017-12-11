Gruden seeks to move on, get Redskins prepared for Cardinals

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden plans to address players saying they are not being prepared to compete as he tries to move past consecutive blowout loss and get ready for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a 30-13 loss Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Redskins to 5-8, safety D.J. Swearinger repeated a theme from an earlier defeat that practices were too lackadaisical and the team wasn't prepared and was going to fail. Gruden says he'll talk to Swearinger about his concerns.

Gruden fielded several questions on his conference call Monday about preparation, answering that it's on him, his staff and players to make sure everyone's "fully ready to play." The coach says injuries and a revolving roster have presented a challenge for Washington this season.

The Redskins have already placed 13 players on injured reserve and could have more. Linebacker Chris Carter is set for surgery on his broken right fibula, and starting inside linebacker Zach Brown will have an MRI on his right foot.

___