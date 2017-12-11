Halem, Petitti promoted to MLB deputy commissioner
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Dan Halem and Tony Petitti have been promoted to deputy commissioner by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Halem becomes deputy commissioner for baseball administration and remains chief legal officer, Manfred said Monday. He will oversee
Petitti becomes deputy commissioner of business and media and is in charge of marketing, broadcasting and media rights, the MLB Network, digital content, youth programming and special events. Petitti was president of the MLB Network from its inception in 2008 until December 2014, when he became MLB's chief operating officer.
The changes follow last month's announcement that Bob Bowman, the president of business and media, is leaving the commissioner's office.
Manfred elevated three people to executive
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball