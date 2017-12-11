Jeter says Stanton didn't want to be part of rebuilding

MIAMI — Derek Jeter says that when his ownership group took over the Miami Marlins in October, he thought Giancarlo Stanton would be with the team in 2018.

Jeter says the Marlins traded Stanton because the National League MVP didn't want to be part of the franchise's rebuilding and instead wanted to move on.

Jeter says the deal with his former team, the New York Yankees, was the best one available to the Marlins, giving them much-needed financial flexibility while helping a weak farm system.

The Marlins' new CEO made his comments Monday shortly before Stanton held a news conference at baseball's winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to discuss a trade being celebrated in New York but panned by beleaguered Miami fans.

