Real Madrid to face PSG in last 16 of the Champions League

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, right, stand on the sidelines during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

NYON, Switzerland — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The match, which will pit Cristiano Ronaldo against Neymar, was possible because Madrid finished as a runner-up in its group.

Barcelona will play Chelsea, Manchester City will face Basel, Manchester United will take on Sevilla and Porto will play Liverpool.

Also, it was: Juventus vs. Tottenham; Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas; and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma.

The first legs will be played from Feb. 13-21, with the return matches from March 6-14.

The final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv , Ukraine, on May 26.

