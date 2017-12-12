Buck Showalter wants to keep managing Orioles beyond 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Buck Showalter wants to continue managing the Baltimore Orioles after his contract expires following the 2018 season.

The three-time Manager of the Year was asked Tuesday at baseball's winter meetings whether he wants to manage the Orioles in 2019 and beyond.

His reply? "Sure."

"As I get older, I realize how lucky I am," the 61-year-old Showalter said. "I think everybody knows what I think of the city and the organization and the people that I've come to know. But as every day passes, it's another great honour ."

Showalter has won 1,504 games in 19 seasons as a manager in the majors, eight with the Orioles.

Baltimore finished last in the AL East this year with a 75-87 record.

___