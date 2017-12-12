Dolphins' Phillips calls Patriots' Andrews 'dirty player'

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has called New England Patriots centre David Andrews a "dirty player" in an Instagram post.

Phillips' comment Tuesday was accompanied by a video of the play on which he injured his left leg in Monday night's Miami victory.

Andrews went at Phillips' legs trying to block him on a screen pass. Phillips limped off the field, but later returned to the game.

"#dirtyplayer #cantblock," Phillips wrote.

Miami coach Adam Gase declined to say whether he had an issue with the block.

