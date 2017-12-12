Hall nets 2 as Devils stop Kings' 8-game winning streak, 5-1

NEWARK, N.J. — Taylor Hall scored twice and the New Jersey Devils ended the Los Angeles Kings' eight-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory Tuesday night.

Travis Zajac, Brian Boyle and Brian Gibbons also scored for the Devils, who snapped a two-game skid. Cory Schneider made 16 saves.

The Kings were beaten for the first time since losing 3-2 in overtime to Arizona on Nov. 24. Their winning streak was the longest in the NHL this season.

It was Los Angeles' first defeat in regulation since a 2-1 loss to Winnipeg on Nov. 22.

Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings, and Torrey Mitchell's goal with 7:56 left prevented Los Angeles from being shut out for the first time this season.

Entering the first of two regular-season matchups, Los Angeles was 4-2-2 against New Jersey since the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, which the Kings won in six games over the Devils.

Zajac opened the scoring with his second goal of the season at 13:44 of the first period. New Jersey's veteran centre drove to the net and had position on Los Angeles defenceman Drew Doughty before deflecting Brian Gibbons' odd-angled centring pass past Quick.

Just 2:30 later, New Jersey's lead grew to 2-0 on Hall's 10th of the season. With New Jersey on a power play after Mitchell was whistled for tripping Will Butcher, Hall wired a shot from the left faceoff dot. The man-advantage goal was New Jersey's second in December. The Devils had been 1 for 17 on the power play in five games this month.

New Jersey finished this one 1 for 2 with the man advantage, and killed off all three Los Angeles power plays.

Even though the Devils had the lead, the outcome was essentially decided in a span of 1:22 late in the second period.

Hall's second of the game with 4:18 left in the second pushed the advantage to 3-0. Hall slipped a backhand through Quick's legs as the Los Angeles goalie attempted a poke check. Hall had corralled a loose puck in the offensive zone, then split the Los Angeles defence pairing of Doughty and Jake Muzzin before scoring his 11th of the season.

Only 82 seconds later, Boyle scored his sixth of the season on a rocket from the right circle.

Mitchell's long shot from the half wall cut the deficit to 4-1, but Gibbons' breakaway goal with 11 seconds left ending the scoring.

The Kings were outshot 26-17. Coming into the game, they had averaged 32 shots per game to 30 for the Devils.

NOTES: Following New Jersey's morning skate at the Prudential Center, coach John Hynes announced LW Marcus Johansson would not play against the Kings due to an injury sustained in the Devils' 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Hynes also said RW Kyle Palmieri would not travel with the team to Montreal for Thursday's game. Palmieri broke his foot while blocking a shot in New Jersey's 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota on Nov. 20. He has missed 10 games. . Devils defenceman Mirco Mueller missed his 13th straight game with a broken clavicle. . New Jersey scratched defencemen Ben Lovejoy and Dalton Prout. . About two hours before the game, Los Angeles announced LW Kyle Clifford had been activated from injured reserve. He had missed 28 games with an upper-body injury. . The Kings scratched D Oscar Fantenberg, C Andy Andreoff and LW Jussi Jokinen. . The teams play again March 17 in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue their four-game Northeast swing against the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Devils: Travel to Montreal for a game against the Canadiens on Thursday night.

