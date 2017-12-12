Orioles minor leaguer suspended 50 games for amphetamine

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles third baseman Steve Wilkerson has been suspended for 50 games after testing positive for amphetamine, a banned stimulant, under baseball's minor league program.

Wilkerson is a 25-year-old on the roster of Triple-A Norfolk. He hit .305 with eight homers and 45 RBIs for Frederick of the Class A Carolina League and Bowie of the Double-A Eastern League. He was selected by Baltimore in the eighth round of the 2014 amateur draft from Clemson.