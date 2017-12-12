Overreaction: Cancel the Super Bowl parade plans in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — There won't be a Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles' championship hopes went down with Carson Wentz when the star quarterback tore his left ACL in a 43-35 win over the Rams. The NFC East champions have the best record in the conference, but home-field advantage isn't going to help them overcome losing Wentz.

Hey, Nick Foles is no slouch.

Foles was the last quarterback to lead Philadelphia to the playoffs in 2013 and had one of the best seasons ever, tossing 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions on his way to the third-highest passer rating (119.2) in NFL history.

His career in Philly fizzled afterward and Chip Kelly traded him away, but he is back with the Eagles and in position to steer them into the playoffs.

Foles is no Wentz. But he has talented receivers and an outstanding group of running backs to lean on.

And he is capable of a spectacular performance. Foles once threw seven TD passes in a game.

Here are more overreactions following Week 14:

OVERREACTION: The Browns are going to make touchdown sunglasses a new trend.

REALISTIC REACTION: They're 0-13. Nobody should imitate anything they do.

OVERREACTION: The NFL is turning into the WWE with all the taunting and fighting .

REALISTIC REACTION: It's not scripted, though.

OVERREACTION: James Stewart and Carolina (9-4) exposed Minnesota's defensive weaknesses.

REALISTIC REACTION: The Vikings (10-3) played their third straight road game. They had to be weary.

OVERREACTION: The Chiefs (7-6) are back. An impressive win over the Raiders (6-7) put them in control in the AFC West.

REALISTIC REACTION: They have to beat the Chargers (7-6) on Saturday night to stay on top.

OVERREACTION: Marcus Mariota should be benched. He is hurting Tennessee's playoff chances.

REALISTIC REACTION: Backup Matt Cassel is 5-13 in his last 18 starts since 2015.

OVERREACTION: The Seahawks (8-5) showed they can't win big games on the road.

REALISTIC REACTION: There's no shame in losing to these Jaguars (9-4).

OVERREACTION: The Rams (9-4) aren't ready for prime time just yet.

REALISTIC REACTION: They beat the Saints (9-4) two weeks ago.

OVERREACTION: Miami gave the rest of the league a blue print on how to beat the Patriots (10-3).

REALISTIC REACTION: It was a classic letdown with a showdown for the AFC's No. 1 seed coming up at Pittsburgh (11-2).

