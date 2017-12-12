Palace out of EPL relegation zone after beating Watford 2-1

LONDON — Crystal Palace scored two goals from the 89th minute to beat 10-man Watford 2-1 and climb out of the English Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season on Tuesday.

In a dramatic finale at Selhurst Park, Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley was sent off in the 87th for a second yellow card and conceded an equalizer to Bakary Sako in the 89th.

James McArthur then grabbed the winning goal in the second minute of injury time from a cross by Wilfried Zaha.

Watford took the lead in the third minute after right back Daryl Janmaat finished a cross from Richarlison, the Brazilian winger who went off injured before Cleverley's sending-off.