Palace out of EPL relegation zone after beating Watford 2-1
LONDON — Crystal Palace scored two goals from the 89th minute to beat 10-man Watford 2-1 and climb out of the English Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season on Tuesday.
In a dramatic finale at Selhurst Park, Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley was sent off in the 87th for a second yellow card and conceded an equalizer to Bakary Sako in the 89th.
James McArthur then grabbed the winning goal in the second minute of injury time from a cross by Wilfried Zaha.
Watford took the lead in the third minute after right back Daryl Janmaat finished a cross from Richarlison, the Brazilian winger who went off injured before Cleverley's sending-off.
Palace moved to fourth from bottom, continuing its recovery under Roy Hodgson after he took over from the fired Frank De Boer just four games into the season.