Porzingis, Beasley lead Knicks past Lakers

NEW YORK — Kristaps Porzingis had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Michael Beasley made the biggest plays in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-109 on Tuesday night.

Beasley had 13 points, including the tiebreaking follow shot, and an assist in the extra period as the Knicks went back over .500 at 14-13. Thirteen of their victories have come at Madison Square Garden.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points for the Lakers, who had won two in a row on their trip. Rookie Kyle Kuzma added 19 points off the bench.

Lonzo Ball had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, with a dazzling third-quarter stretch that had father LaVar celebrating wildly from his courtside seat next to Lithuania-bound sons LiAngelo and LaMelo. But Lonzo was quiet after that period beyond two free throws early in OT.

The Knicks essentially won it with Beasley's flurry of a tip-in, a pass inside to Doug McDermott for a basket, and a driving layup that turned at 103-all game into a 109-103 lead with 1:24 remaining in the overtime.

CAVALIERS 123, HAWKS 114

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James had 25 points and tied a career high with 17 assists, and Cleveland defeated Atlanta.

James was 11 of 13 from the field, had seven rebounds and was given a standing ovation when he was removed from the game with 2:34 remaining.

Cleveland won for the 15th time in 16 games. The Cavaliers hit a season-high 20 3-pointers, including nine in the first quarter. Cleveland had a season-high 35 assists.

Kyle Korver had 19 points, including six 3-pointers. Kevin Love, returning after missing a game with a hip injury, scored 17 points, all in the first half. Love had 11 points in the first quarter after sitting out Saturday's game against Philadelphia. He had 12 rebounds.

Atlanta fell to 6-21, the worst record in the league. Taurean Prince scored 24 points while Kent Bazemore had 20.

NETS 103, WIZARDS 98

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert each scored 16 points, and Brooklyn overcame blowing a double-digit second-half lead and took advantage of a costly mistake by Washington in the final seconds.

Brooklyn's Allen Crabbe hit a 3-pointer with 43.8 seconds left to put the Nets up 100-98. Bradley Beal missed a potential game-tying pull-up jumper and Spencer Dinwiddie was then fouled, making one of two free throws to increase the lead to 101-98.

A timeout by Washington advanced the ball past halfcourt, but Tomas Satoransky was unable to inbound the ball in time, drawing a 5-second violation. LeVert then made two free throws with 7 seconds left to seal the win.

Playing at home for the first time in over a week after playing a game in Atlanta and two games in Mexico as the home team, the Nets returned to the Barclays Center and had a total of seven players score in double figures.

NUGGETS 103, PISTONS 84

DETROIT (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 28 points, and Denver handed Detroit its seventh straight loss.

Trey Lyles added 20 points for Denver. Wilson Chandler scored 18 points, and Mason Plumlee had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Reserves Langston Galloway (18 points) and Boban Marjanovic (14) led the Pistons in scoring. Reggie Jackson was the only Detroit starter to reach double figures with 12 points.

Detroit turned the ball over eight times in the game's first nine minutes, and was down 12 points as a result. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy went to his bench early, and Marjanovic started a rally with his post offence .