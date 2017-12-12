Winnipeg Blue Bombers reward offensive lineman Stanley Bryant with two-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a new two-year contract with acclaimed offensive lineman Stanley Bryant.

Bryant is coming off a career season in which he was named the league's outstanding lineman and a CFL all-star.

He has started every game at left tackle since signing with Winnipeg in February 2015, boosting his consecutive games played streak to 65.

This season he anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for league-leading rusher Andrew Harris.

Bombers general manager Kyle Walters calls Bryant an "exceptional talent."

"He elevated his game a step further in 2017, and we're excited to see even more from him moving forward," Walters said in a release.