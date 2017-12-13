AP source: Pitcher Anthony Swarzak reaches deal with Mets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press that free-agent reliever Anthony Swarzak has reached a deal with the New York Mets.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday at the winter meetings because Swarzak still needed to complete a physical. Swarzak is set to get $14 million over two years.

Swarzak was a combined 6-4 with two saves and a 2.33 ERA in 70 games last season for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee. The 32-year-old righty has pitched for five teams in the last four years, including Minnesota, Cleveland and the Yankees.

The Mets went 70-92 and came to the meetings looking for relief help.