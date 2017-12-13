Blackhawks place D Franson on IR with upper-body injury

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenceman Cody Franson on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Franson has missed Chicago's last two games. The Blackhawks also lost defenceman Jan Rutta to an upper-body injury in the second period of Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime win against Florida.

Defenceman Ville Pokka was promoted from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Pokka had three goals and nine assists in 26 games with the IceHogs.