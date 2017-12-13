Canadian international Jessie Fleming a finalist for Honda soccer award

TORONTO — Canadian international midfielder Jessie Fleming has been chosen as one of four nominees for the Honda Sport Award for Soccer.

The 19-year-old from London, Ont., a sophomore from UCLA, is up against senior forward/midfielder Imani Dorsey from Duke, senior forward Savannah McCaskill from South Carolina and senior midfielder Andi Sullivan from Stanford.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards for the past 42 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

The winner of each sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Honda Cup, to be presented June 25 in Los Angeles. The soccer award winner will be announced next week after voting by administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has a vote.

Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan, a senior defender from West Virginia University, won the soccer award last year.

Fleming was named the Canadian under-20 women's player of the year this week for the third straight year.

She helped lead UCLA to the College Cup final and scored a goal in the NCAA championship match, en route to College Cup all-tournament honours. Fleming had six goals, including three game-winners, and eight assists this season.