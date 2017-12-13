Cousins, Davis lead Pelicans past Bucks, 115-108
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-108 on Wednesday night.
The Pelicans turned the ball over 21 times, with nine committed by Cousins, but the mercurial All-Star
Anthony Davis returned from a one-game absence caused by a nagging adductor injury to score 25 points and grab 10 rebounds.
E'Twaun Moore hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Pelicans, who shot 56.3
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and nine rebounds for Milwaukee, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped and lost for only the second time in eight games.
Khris Middleton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. They led 94-87 after Malcolm Brogdon, who had 11 points, hit a 7-foot floater early in the fourth quarter, but faded after that.
New Orleans took the lead for good on Davis' reverse layup that made it 99-98 with 7:02 to go.
TIP-INS
Bucks: John Henson and Eric Bledsoe each scored 14 points. ... Fell to 6-7 on the road ... Have scored 100-plus points in 10 straight, going 7-3 in those games. ... Tied a season low with 10 turnovers.
Pelicans: Darius Miller made three 3-pointers on five attempts for nine points. ... New Orleans went 13 of 25 (52
UP NEXT
Bucks: Hosts Chicago on Friday night.
Pelicans: At Denver on Friday night.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball