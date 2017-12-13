Sports

Davis returns to lineup vs. Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) celebrates his three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) celebrates his three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Davis is back on the court after sitting out Monday night's loss in Houston with a lingering left adductor injury that flared up while he played on Sunday night against Philadelphia.

The injury, which initially occurred in a loss at Utah on Dec. 1, also sidelined Davis for three games before he first returned against Sacramento last Friday.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has said that Davis, if healthy enough, would be the primary defender on Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Davis has played in 23 of New Orleans' 28 games this season, averaging 25.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular