De Grandhomme out of New Zealand team after father's death

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Allrounder Colin de Grandhomme has withdrawn from the New Zealand team for a three-match limited-overs international series against the West Indies following the sudden death of his father in Zimbabwe.

New Zealand Cricket said de Grandhomme has travelled to Zimbabwe, where he was born, and it was not clear when he would return.

Doug Bracewell has been recalled to the New Zealand squad in de Grandhomme's place for the series which starts Wednesday. Bracewell last played for New Zealand in an ODI in India in October, 2016.