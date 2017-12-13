German players offered 350,000 euro bonus to win World Cup

BERLIN — Germany's players will each receive a 350,000 euro ($410,000) bonus if the team defends its World Cup title next year in Russia.

The German soccer federation says it has agreed to a performance-related bonus system for the team, as it did for the successful 2014 World Cup campaign and the last two European Championships.

Bonuses will only be paid upon reaching the quarterfinals, when each player would receive 75,000 euros ($90,000). That will increase to 125,000 euros ($150,000) for reaching the semifinals, 150,000 euros ($175,000) for third place and 200,000 euros ($235,000) for reaching the final.