Joe Smith, champion Houston Astros agree to 2-year contract

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Right-hander Joe Smith and the World Series champion Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old was 3-0 with one save and 71 strikeouts over 54 innings in 59 relief appearances this year for Toronto and Cleveland, which reacquired him for a pair of minor leaguers at the July 31 trade deadline. Smith pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings over four games in the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Smith is 44-28 with a 2.97 ERA in 698 relief appearances over 11 big league seasons that also included time with the New York Mets (2007-08), Cleveland (2009-13, the Los Angeles Angels (2014-16) and the Chicago Cubs (2016).

His deal was announced Wednesday at the winter meetings, and Houston said Smith will be introduced at a news conference Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

