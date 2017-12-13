Madrid rallies to beat Al Jazira, reach Club World Cup final

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Gareth Bale scored an 81st-minute winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Emirates club Al Jazira 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the Club World Cup final.

Madrid will try to win its third world title in four seasons when its faces South American champion Gremio on Saturday.

The match had two goals disallowed by video review, one for each team. There was confusion when Madrid's first-half goal was ruled out by a decision that took nearly three minutes after the Video Assistant Referee became involved.

Madrid struggled early and allowed the local league winners to open the scoring with a goal by Brazilian forward Romarinho just before halftime.

But Cristiano Ronaldo equalized early in the second half and Bale netted the winner less than a minute after entering the match as a substitute for Karim Benzema.

The Wales forward, coming off a series of injuries, scored with a low left-foot shot from the centre of the area after a pass by forward Lucas Vazquez, who had also come off the bench.

European clubs have made it to the Club World Cup final every time since the competition's new format started in 2001, winning nine out of the last 10 titles.

Madrid, which fielded its top players, was in control from the start but made a series of mistakes in front of goal and couldn't capitalize on its numerous chances. Al Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khaseif made several difficult saves before being substituted with an apparent injury early in the second half.

Madrid appeared to have opened the scoring with a header by midfielder Casemiro in the 30th minute. Brazilian referee Sandro Meira Ricci initially disallowed the goal, then said it counted and carried the ball back toward the centre circle for the restart, only to eventually rule it out again after requesting a video review. He signalled that his final decision was based on Benzema being offside.

Madrid had already seen a goal by Benzema disallowed about 10 minutes earlier, after the referee signalled a foul by Ronaldo on a defender.

The hosts took advantage of Madrid's early struggles and opened the scoring in a counterattack just before halftime. Madrid defenders were unable to clear a ball near midfield, and allowed Romarinho to enter the area and send a low shot into the far corner.

The UAE team had the chance to take a shock 2-0 lead early in the second half after another mistake by Madrid's defence , which allowed two Al Jazira players to break into the area with only goalkeeper Keylor Navas to beat. Mbark Boussoufa scored, but a video review later showed that he was just offside when he received the pass from his teammate.

Madrid began to rally a few minutes later, with Ronaldo controlling a pass from Luka Modric inside the area before sending a low shot into the far corner. Bale then found the net from close range to secure victory.