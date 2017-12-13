OHL Roundup: Cormier stops 38 shots, Gilmour scores winner as Spirit top Sting

SARNIA, Ont. — Evan Cormier kicked out 38 shots and Brady Gilmour knocked in the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Saginaw Spirit to a 2-1 win over the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Hayden Davis also scored for Saginaw (16-11-3).

Sean Josling scored for the Sting (24-7-2).

Sarnia's Justin Fazio made 35 saves.

Saginaw went 0 for 2 on the power play. The Sting went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 FIREBIRDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Morgan Frost scored twice as the Greyhounds beat Flint.

Hayden Verbeek and Keeghan Howdeshell also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (27-3-2).

Maurizio Colella scored for the Firebirds (9-19-3).

---